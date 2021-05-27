Strawberry picking, summer concerts, and a new hard cider tasting room at Eckert’s Farm

The new Hard Cider Tasting Room is serving up hard apple ciders in four farm fresh flavors: Strawberry, Blackberry, Peach, and Apple.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert’s Farm is getting back into the swing of things with strawberry picking, summer concerts, and even something new for adults. It’s the new Hard Cider Tasting Room where they are serving up hard apple ciders in four farm fresh flavors: Strawberry, Blackberry, Peach, and Apple.

The Summer Concerts kick off this weekend. Every Friday and Saturday, join Eckert’s from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through July 3 for live music, drinks and food. The concerts are free to attend, but seats are limited. They are asking visitors to bring lawn chairs.

And don’t forget about Pick-Your-Own Strawberries at the Belleville Farm.

Keep up with everything that is happening at all of the Eckert’s Farm locations by visiting eckerts.com or by calling 1-800-745-0513.

