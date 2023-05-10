Get in on the Halloween Fun at Stuckmeyers' Farm

FENTON, Mo. — Stuckmeyers Farm is a fourth generation family owned vegetable farm: Located just south of St. Louis, between Fenton and Arnold.
Halloween Farm Fun Days is going on every weekend through October 31 at the farm.
HALLOWEEN FARM FUN DAYS
Fun Family Entertainment
Free Admission
U-pick pumpkins, Already picked pumpkins, Mums, Gourds, Corn Stalks, Indian Corn and more.
Farm Animals on display, Hayrides, Pony Rides, Fort Spooky, Corn Maze, Inflatable Farm Train, Inflatable Slide, Inflatable Haunted House and more
If you can’t make it out on a weekend, note that the following are open during weekdays: Fort Spooky (playground, tunnels and small corn maze), hayrides and pumpkin picking. The Stuckmeyers vegetable market is open 7 days a week along with fall decorations, perfect for family photos!
For more information, visit stuckmeyers.com/halloween.
