The tour will be offered Tuesdays through Sundays beginning May 1.

ST. LOUIS — Starting this Saturday, May 1, Grant’s Farm reopens with its Deer Park Adventure experience.

This is the first time this year that the farm will welcome back guests.

Show Me St. Louis caught up with General Manager Scott Smith live from Deer Park.

The tour will be offered Tuesdays through Sundays beginning May 1. Timeslots are available to view and book online at grantsfarm.com.