ST. LOUIS — The stingrays and sharks are back at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Caribbean Cove. Photojournalist Kenney Koger caught up with Assistant Manager of Interpreters, Ruth Dultz to learn more.

Stingrays at Caribbean Cove presented by SSM Health is open now through October 3, 2021. All guests, including zoo members, must now reserve free, timed tickets prior to visiting the Saint Louis Zoo.

Admission to Stingrays at Caribbean Cove is $3.95 per person during all hours of zoo operation. Children under the age of 2 are free.