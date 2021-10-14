A hidden gem in Kirkwood: The Greek Kitchen

Everything is made from scratch at this hidden gem restaurant

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Step into Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, and step into Lisa Nicholas Kandel’s living room.

“When people walk in, I want them to feel like they are coming into my house because I can’t entertain at home anymore because I’m here,” she said.

It’s where you will find award-winning dishes – like her Avgolemono Greek Lemon Soup, which won the #1 Soup at the Manor Grove Soup’s On competition.

She can’t make enough of that soup – her customers love to order it whether they’re healthy or sick. But there are so many more options, and the love that goes into every dish is apparent in every bite.

Lisa makes everything from scratch.

The chef and co-owners started wholesaling baklava, hummus, and cookies about 8 years ago, and that turned into a brick and mortar in Ellisville, which existed for 2 years until she decided to move the restaurant to Kirkwood.

Lisa’s recipes at Greek Kitchen have earned her restaurant a lot of praise, and Saturday nights almost always require a reservation thanks to her specials she makes.

Greek Kitchen is located at 343 South Kirkwood Road #101 in Kirkwood. For more information, visit thegreekkitchen.net.