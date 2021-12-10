St. Louis Taco Week kicks off October 17

Enjoy $5 taco specials from select restaurants

ST. LOUIS — It’s Taco Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis found out about a special taco event coming up!

Malik Wilson stopped by Mission Taco Joint, which is one of the participating restaurants in St. Louis Taco Week.

St. Louis Taco Week is October 17 – 24, 2021. It’s a chance to enjoy $5 taco specials from several different restaurants in the St. Louis area.

Participating restaurants include:

Mission Taco Joint

El Burro Loco

Terror Tacos

Taco Buddha

Club Taco

El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery

Sunny's Cantina

Taco & Ice Cream Joint

Locoz Tacoz

La Tejana Taqueria

Mezcalaria Las Chupacabras

Diego’s Cantina

Frida's

Diablitos Cantina

Cantina Laredo

Carnivore

Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

Hotel St. Louis’ Union 30

Alpha Brewing Company

Blue Duck

Pit Stop

The Wood Shack

Boo Coo

Defiant Dough

Bootleggin' Bob's

Mauki's Bakery & Country Store

For more information and to download the St. Louis Taco Week Passport, visit stltacoweek.com.