St. Louis Taco Week kicks off October 17

ST. LOUIS — It’s Taco Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis found out about a special taco event coming up!
Malik Wilson stopped by Mission Taco Joint, which is one of the participating restaurants in St. Louis Taco Week.
St. Louis Taco Week is October 17 – 24, 2021. It’s a chance to enjoy $5 taco specials from several different restaurants in the St. Louis area.
Participating restaurants include:
- Mission Taco Joint
- El Burro Loco
- Terror Tacos
- Taco Buddha
- Club Taco
- El Toluco Taqueria & Grocery
- Sunny's Cantina
- Taco & Ice Cream Joint
- Locoz Tacoz
- La Tejana Taqueria
- Mezcalaria Las Chupacabras
- Diego’s Cantina
- Frida's
- Diablitos Cantina
- Cantina Laredo
- Carnivore
- Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
- Hotel St. Louis’ Union 30
- Alpha Brewing Company
- Blue Duck
- Pit Stop
- The Wood Shack
- Boo Coo
- Defiant Dough
- Bootleggin' Bob's
- Mauki's Bakery & Country Store
For more information and to download the St. Louis Taco Week Passport, visit stltacoweek.com.
Brown & Crouppen and Zing Zang are this year’s sponsors for the event.