Green Parrot Inn turned private residence is now on the market

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — If these walls could talk, or better yet, squawk…

Erica Vance and her family live in a home known as the Green Parrot House.

Between 1938 and 1983, this home used to be called the Green Parrot Inn. By all accounts, the fried chicken served at the restaurant here was to die for.

Now, the Vances are moving out of Missouri to be closer to family, which means this piece of history could be yours.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5 bath house is on the market for about $875,000. As quaint as the house looks from the outside, it has a total of 5,000 sq. ft. of living space.

The Vances fell in love with the house because of the view, the charm, and also that the HOA maintains the lawn. They didn’t know about its unique history at first.

The craftsman-style home goes by a few names. Originally, it was the William Bopp House, named after the architect who built it in 1915. Then, the Green Parrot Inn, for the restaurant that had a parrot that spoke to diners.

The fact that this house was once a popular restaurant may not even be the most interesting part of this home. Enter the basement – now, the perfect playroom for children. But back in the 1920s and early 1930s, the homeowners believe it served a different purpose. The third name this house has gone by: The Big Bend Inn, which was a speakeasy during prohibition.

The Green Parrot Inn that is now a private residence is now on the market. It’s located on Old Big Bend Road in Kirkwood.