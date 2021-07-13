A juice bar with healthy eats opens in Lake Saint Louis

Hygge serves pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, immunity shots, healthy eats, coffee, tea and more.

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Hygge in Lake Saint Louis is a new spot with a unique name.

The word means a calm, comfortable time with people you love.

Michelle Ballin has been juicing for years, so opening a juice bar with healthy eats was right up her alley.

Visitors will feel the coziness and hospitality from the moment they walk into her place, thanks in part to her 8-year-old nephew, Cameron, who is around the shop often and making customers feel at home. He recommends the apple nachos.

The business serves pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, immunity shots, healthy eats, coffee, tea and more.

Hygge also has a small boutique with shirts, dresses, purses, and jewelry.