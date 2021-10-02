Imo’s heart shaped pizza is back!

Imo’s is making Valentine’s Day dinner easy with their heart shaped pizzas and specials.

ST. LOUIS — Some people say cooking is love made visible, so heart shaped pizza is just a double whammy of love! Imo’s has the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the pizza lover in your life. Kelly Imo is here to tell us more.

Imo’s is offering a heart shaped pizza with extra snacks on the side in the STL Box including toasted raviolis, provel bites, and cinnimos for dessert. It might be a little more difficult to head out and celebrate this year, so Imo’s is helping bring Valentine’s Day right to your own home. Get your heart shaped pizza delivered right to your door.

Imo’s has been offering heart shaped pizza for several years, and this year it is available all week. You can get the pizza by itself or choose a combination box.