Loyal to Local: Series Six

ST. LOUIS — Series Six is a local apparel company that sells a variety of designs to help you rep St. Louis. The company has been creating and selling shirts to raise money for local organizations for more than a year now.

There is a Support Local collection made up of its Charity Shirt of the Month and local restaurant tees. The collection currently has about fifty shirts, and all of them are making a direct impact.

“How that works is the first two weeks of sales, 100% of the profits goes back to those restaurants and then we continue to sell those and do a 50/50 split,” said Sami Mauer, owner of Series Six.

The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation is February’s Charity Shirt of the Month for Series Six.

To support The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, all you have to do is treat yourself to the charity shirt from Series Six. All of the profits from these shirts go directly to the foundation to help children with Congenital Heart Defects.

Mauer says they have raised over $100,000 between the restaurant and charity shirts starting from the beginning of last year. She hopes to continue partnering with local restaurants and charities in St. Louis.

To get your own Charity Shirt of the Month or any of Series Six’s local designs, visit seriessixcompany.com.