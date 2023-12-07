Jazzercise: The original group fitness program

There are 5 area locations, including South County, St. Peters, Chesterfield, Shrewsbury & Valley Park

ST. LOUIS — It is credited as the original group fitness program. It is called Jazzercise! The program was first founded in 1969 by fitness pioneer and company CEO Judi Sheppard Missett, and they have have been dancing ever since!

This Wellness Wednesday, Jazzercise St. Louis, South County and St. Peters brought Instructor, Franchisee and Rockwood Summit Teacher of the Year, Jaime Robertson, along with Instructor, Franchisee and Maryland Heights Police Sargent, Toni Buchanan, and their crew to the Show Me Studio to share more about what this unique and innovative workout is all about.

Jazzercise offers a variety of classes including Cardio Sculpt, Power Sculpt, Sculpt & Stretch. The workouts are set to music off the Top 40 Music Charts. Over the years, the program has adapted and grown while maintaining their high standards. Today, Jazzercise is one of the world’s leading dance fitness companies with 8,300+ franchisees teaching 32,000+ classes each week around the world.

St. Louis has some of the top franchisees with the company, here locally. There are 5 area locations, including South County, St. Peters, Chesterfield, Shrewsbury & Valley Park. Right now, you can save 20% on your class by mentioning KSDK. They also offer special rates for UHC Medicare Members.

To book your class or learn further information about Jazzercise, click HERE. You can also follow along on social at @jazzercise_stlouis, @jazzercise_stpeters or @jazzercise.