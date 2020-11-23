Holiday Gift Guide: Choose Joy- A Minute in the Word devotional

Joy FM is releasing a new devotional to help people find the joy in their lives.

ST. LOUIS — Sandi Brown from Joy FM is here to tell us about the Choose Joy: A Minute in the Word devotional. Choose Joy is a mantra on Joy FM every day, but if people have ever needed more joy it is now!

This is the first time that Joy FM has put the idea of choosing joy in book form. They hope it serves as a pick-me-up for people during the day because life is not normal right now. Each devotional takes only 60 seconds. This is meant to be easy to read, easy to understand, and effective.

This devotional serves as a journal as well, so if you want to spend more time on a topic and reflect on it you can. Sandi says that it won’t take long to realize you are not alone in feeling overwhelmed, or in whatever is happening in your life right now. There is hope for tomorrow.

You can find this devotional for $15 online at joyfmonline.org or at their store located at 13358 Manchester Road, Suite 100. The store is open Monday-Sunday from 9AM-4PM.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.