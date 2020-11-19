Treats Unleashed is hosting its annual canned pet food drive for Bi-State Pet Food Pantry

Help families in need feed their pets this holiday season with Treats Unleashed’s pet food drive.

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed is hosting a canned food drive to help families in need feed their pets this holiday season. Dana spoke with owner Teresa Miller to find out how you can help.

Every November Treats Unleashed gives thanks by giving back. This year, their canned food drive for pets is more important than ever. The food collected in Treats Unleashed stores will go to the Bi-State Pet Food Pantry. This provides food for pet parents who are having a tough time.

When you visit Treats Unleashed, just pick up a couple extra cans with your purchase and place them in the donation box on your way out. The Bi-State Pet Food Pantry was started after the recession a few years ago to help people be able to keep their pets instead of giving them to shelters. If you can’t help donate pet food but can help donate your time, just sign up at bi-statepetfoodpantry.org.

Treats Unleashed has another opportunity to give back next month with the Giving Tree. Each store has a tree with ornaments of pets at local rescues. Customers can come in and grab an ornament and buy something for the tree.

Get 5% your purchase of 12 or more cans at Treats Unleashed. You can call for curbside pickup or shop in-store to receive the discount. There are 13 St. Louis area locations, learn more at treats-unleashed.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.