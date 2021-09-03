Lindenwood Humanities Provide Power Skills for Success

Written by Hazel Denother, a sophomore at Lindenwood University, double majoring in English and Spanish.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s School of Humanities is committed to meeting the educational needs of each student by teaching the power skills both employers and graduate schools highly value, such as critical thinking, effective communication, leadership, and empathy.

Dean Kathi Vosevich knows the value of power skills firsthand. She has a Ph.D. in Shakespeare and has worked at companies such as Microsoft and Sprint. Under her leadership, the School of Humanities offers top-notch experiences to help students thrive. For example, the state-of-the-art Library and Academic Resource Center (LARC) is home to the Writing Center, which helps students develop their academic and professional writing. The LARC also houses the Foreign Language Lab, a hub for language learning and cultural awareness.

Political Science is one of the school’s fastest-growing majors under the direction of Dr. Barbara Hosto-Marti. Recently, she earned a grant to involve students in the election process, and Political Science majors regularly go on to impressive law schools. The School of Humanities also offers hands-on learning experiences that can jumpstart students’ careers. They can contribute to an award-winning journal, complete internships with publishers, political campaigns, museums, parks, and Lindenwood’s very own Linden Gold, a prestigious publication that promotes student achievement, or, like Tanner Martin, work with drones for community mapping.

Abigail Manis, a Humanities graduate and current M.F.A. student, is one of the School’s success stories. Abby’s accomplishments include publications, as well as a nomination for a PEN Emerging Writers award and election to the Executive Council of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. Abby credits the School of Humanities for her success: “My education has given me a very well-rounded experience in the working world. I love the faculty here and the feeling of Lindenwood. It just feels like home.”

The School of Humanities is a culturally diverse and intellectually rich community, making it a wonderful place to learn and grow. The highly skilled professors are dedicated to students and teach power skills essential for success. The world-class School of Humanities programs produce articulate, globally minded young adults prepared to take on the world and make it a better place.

Hazel Denother is a sophomore at Lindenwood University, double majoring in English and Spanish. In addition, she is a staff writer for The Linden Gold, a collection of institutional success stories supported by the Office of the Provost.

