A Portrait of a Leader: Dr. John Porter

Dr. John Porter leads Lindenwood with passion and expertise.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Dr. John Porter is leading the charge as Lindenwood University begins a five-year strategic plan and works daily to prepare students for success. In his early tenure at the institution, Porter has tactfully navigated through unprecedented times and continues to focus his vision on the future of Lindenwood. He brings together a vast career of industry experience and combines that with deep-seeded passion for education as he guides Lindenwood into the future.

Porter’s background in the tech-sector, with 33 years at IBM, provides him with the business acumen and innovative mindset to distinguish Lindenwood as a unique entity in higher education. His decades of senior management experience provide a refreshingly different perspective on higher education. His goal is preparing students who can fuel the greater St. Louis economy, by personalizing educational outcomes to the companies hiring Lindenwood graduates. One of the many ways Lindenwood is differentiating itself is by establishing unique partnerships in the community to broaden the student experience and enrich the development of future scholars.

As Lindenwood’s president, Porter also considers himself a student of education and believes in continual learning and development. He encourages all employees of Lindenwood to complete 40 hours of professional development each year, to support their personal and employment-related growth. This investment in the team is paying off – Lindenwood is on an upward trajectory and gaining traction daily.

Recently, the University was named to the Colleges of Distinction list as a result of Lindenwood’s commitment to student engagement, great teaching, a vibrant community, and successful outcomes. In his announcement to the campus community, Porter shared his pride in celebrating this accomplishment with students and employees alike. He is committed to the mission of Lindenwood University and leads with a team-player mindset. Porter embodies all of the values of Lindenwood – excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, and teamwork. All said, Dr. Porter is the true definition and a living example of Real Experience. Real Success.

Lindenwood is accepting applications for Fall 2021 and invites families and students to become a part of Lindenwood’s living legacy. Founded in 1827, Lindenwood University is rooted in tradition, driven by innovation, and educating for the future.

Learn more at www.lindenwood.edu/admissions

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.