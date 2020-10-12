Real Experience. Real Success. at Lindenwood University

Lindenwood School of Health Sciences supports Community Wellness.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University’s School of Health Sciences incorporates community wellbeing into teaching and learning, developing health professionals who will graduate with an awareness of their ability to impact positive change.

Fulfilling Lindenwood’s mission of Real Experience. Real Success., the School of Health Sciences teaches undergraduate and graduate students the advanced techniques and skill sets necessary for success in their field. However, these students don’t have to wait until graduation to put their knowledge into practice. Through their coursework, Lindenwood’s health science students are making an immediate impact in the lives of community members.

Students in therapeutic recreation have the opportunity to work with residents of the senior care center adjacent to campus on fine motor skill enhancement and maintaining an active lifestyle. Paramedicine students work with local ambulance companies to support the needs of the St. Charles community. Exercise science students can take a class and serve as a personal trainer, working with university employees in individualized coaching sessions to help achieve the employee’s health and wellness goals. And, public health students address the larger issues facing the community such as risk reduction of diseases for individuals and communities.

In addition to coursework, students from various programs in the School of Health Sciences participate in the research efforts of the Exercise and Performance Nutrition Laboratory. Undergraduate and master’s students in the human performance program work alongside accomplished faculty in a wide variety of research projects ranging from cellular to applied human performance studies. In addition, community members can participate in health assessments and wellness screenings in the EPNL, conducted by trained students as part of the School of Health Science’s commitment to providing students with real experiences.

