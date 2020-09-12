Dr. Vidan has tips to keep your immune system healthy this winter

Dr. Vidan is here to share how we can keep our immune system healthy.

ST. LOUIS — The colder weather is sticking around, and that means flu season is on its way while we are already dealing with a global pandemic. How do we protect ourselves and our families through all of it? Dr. Alex Vidan, owner of Vidan Family Chiropractic, has some recommendations for us.

Dr. Vidan is here to share how we can keep our immune system healthy. He mentions that Dr. Fauci recommends taking Vitamin D and Vitamin C to keep your immune system healthy. Dr. Vidan also says that University of Chicago Medicine recently found that there is a link between Vitamin D deficiency and the likelihood of being infected with COVID-19.

