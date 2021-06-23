Marshall Home is located at 925 NW Plaza in Bridgeton.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Crossings at Northwest is now home to Marshall Home Furniture Gallery, a showroom packed with St. Louis-made furniture.

It’s also home to Mattress Direct, where sleep specialists can help you find the mattress that is best for the way you sleep.

Marshall Home is located at 925 NW Plaza in Bridgeton. For more information, call (314) 731-6648 or visit marshallhome.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.