Medicare’s Open Enrollment is going on now!

Vice President of Product Management for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Martin Esquivel, is here to fill us in on the Medicare Open Enrollment process.

MISSOURI, USA — Medicare Open Enrollment may bring up a lot of questions for you, so Martin Esquivel is here to fill us in on some facts. Martin is the VP of Product Management for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Martin explains that original Medicare, or Medicare Part A and Part B, is Medicare Health Insurance available through the Federal government. Part A helps with items such as hospital costs and Part B helps with items such as Doctor’s office visits and outpatient care.

The Medicare Advantage plan is known as Part C. These are Medicare Health Plans offered by private health companies, such as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. They also might offer additional benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, and preventative services.

Many of Anthem's members also have access to a program called Medicare Community Resource Support, or MCRS. MCRS teams work with members to help them identify local, community based services in their area that may help them improve their whole health and compliment the benefits they receive through the health plan.

Consumers enrolled in Anthem’s Medicare Advantage Health Plans have access to Life Health Online at no additional cost. This is a telehealth service that you can access on any device. Many members also have access to Silver Sneakers online fitness and exercise videos.

To learn more call 888-520-0679 or visit anthem.com/apply.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.