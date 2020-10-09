Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm opens Friday!

Check out all of your favorite fall activities at Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm.

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Starting this Friday, you can escape to Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm. It will be open on September 11 and will be full of entertainment! Farm Manager Sara Lanxon is here to tell us more.

Sara tells us that Millstadt Farm is excited to be able to open for the 2020 season! There will be apple picking, pumpkin picking, pig races, and several other familiar favorites. Some new activities have been added as well! There is a straw maze for kids, a straw pyramid, a combine -turned-slide, and more!

In the evenings they are offering bonfire sites again, but they have less available than normal. Haunted wagon rides are back, too!

Sara tells us that safety precautions are very similar to what you have seen at the Belleville location. Masks are required and all of the wagons have dividers. There are several hand-washing stations available and they ask guests to keep their distance.

Guests are asked to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines. You will be required to pick a date and time and then just scan in when you get there!

Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm is located at 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane in Millstadt, IL. You can learn more and purchase tickets at eckerts.com/millstadt-farm.

