Missouri History Museum hosts series of virtual programs to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The museum will also be commemorating the 60th anniversary of King’s visit to the United Hebrew Temple.

ST. LOUIS — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Missouri History Museum is hosting a series of free virtual programming this Sunday and Monday, January 17 and 18.

On November 27, 1960, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was speaking at the former United Hebrew Temple on Skinker Boulevard. That temple is now the Missouri Historical Society’s Library and Research Center.

You can learn more via the Missouri History Museum’s website on Sunday, January 17 at 3 p.m. The Commemorating King in St. Louis Program, presented in collaboration with the Newmark Institute for Human Relations of the Jewish Community Relations Council, offers a first-hand account of the speech and features guest speakers.

Activities continue Monday with Gospel Yoga and a Youth Activism Workshop, which is all virtual this year.

For more information and to register, visit mohistory.org/events.

