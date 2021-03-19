Moving out: Check out Dexter Fowler’s $2.6M Town and Country home

It’s located in a private neighborhood off Topping Road.

ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler is moving west. In February, he was traded from the Cardinals to the Los Angeles Angels.

He recently put his beautiful Town and Country home on the market. It’s located in a private neighborhood off Topping Road. It’s a modern home that any realtor would love to list.



Lindsay Bosworth, Boutique Realty, said, "This was a realtor's dream."

Buyers came in hot for a home at this price point, $2.6M, and went under contract quickly.



Julie Pfeifer, Boutique Realty, said, "These sellers came in and professionally designed it from the most amazing Restoration Hardware fixtures you've ever seen. Their taste is just… I wish I could just take a page from her book."



Potential buyers loved how Fowler’s wife, Aliya, decorated the home.

Pfeifer said, "The amount of interest and people who were so interested to see it, and purchasing it, it goes to show the seller's knocked one out of the ballpark on this one."

The 8,600 square foot home has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths.

Bosworth said, "One of the bedrooms upstairs is the premier bedroom. Larger walk in closet and wet room which has a tub inside the shower."

The home has two kitchens, the one on the main level is a showstopper.

Pfeifer said, “There's a double center island, the appliances are ridiculous. They are amazing, they are Wolf. Everything is designer. It's a chef's dream kitchen.”

The stairs are also eye-catching with steel banisters and lighting. Take those down to the lower level, and you'll see signs that a professional athlete lived here.

Bosworth said, “You go into the gym, you see the logo, Dexter Fowler's logo, and a refrigerator he's been gifted from the Cardinals. There's a hyperbaric chamber for recovery.”

Lighting, music, and more can be operated from an iPad. A theater room is also in the lower level with a type of wall you just don't see every day.

Bosworth said, "One of the walls has a cork finishing on it and that absorbs the sound from watching a movie."

No detail is left out of the Fowler’s home, which will now be someone else’s haven.