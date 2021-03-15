Kirkwood man makes scented bubbles for cats and dogs

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — There's a new product for cats and dogs that’s made in St. Louis.

A Kirkwood resident created bubbles just for our four legged friends.



John Reider had the idea to take the same bubbles he uses in locally owned franchise the Bubble Bus and add scents that dogs and cats go crazy over.



He said, “It's amazing the day we launched, we started getting orders. People smile ear to ear, can't believe we have bubbles just for the pets.”



Puppy Love comes in peanut butter and bacon. Kitty Love is infused with catnip.



“Cats, when the bubbles pop, they roll it in, go crazy. It’s fun,” he said.



The idea came to him during the pandemic when his bubble bus wasn't booking as many parties.



He said, “My bubble business fell flat, like everyone else’s event business. We went to the drawing board. We know that people and their pets, there's a passionate connection there. We wanted to create a bubble specifically for pets, we thought there'd be a market there.”



John was right, as Puppy Love and Kitty Love bubbles turned out to be an instant hit.

He worked with Dogtopia Doggy Daycare to get feedback on his product



“Actually gave us some research into what scents the dogs like,” Reider said.



John says they are safe for our four legged friends and kids, too.



He said, "With them being safe for children, they are not meant for ingestion but there nothing in the bubble itself that can hurt the dogs."



Purchase on atomicbubbles.com or on Amazon.