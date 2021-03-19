Loyal to Local: OMG! Baskets

This woman-owned business came to life from gifting boxes and baskets to her own loved ones.

ST. LOUIS — Angela Brown is the owner behind OMG! Baskets. The business came to life from gifting boxes and baskets to her own loved ones, and her friends and family encouraged her to start selling them.

At first, a lot of her basket orders came from realtors to give to new homeowners. Along with that, birthday and holiday baskets were also popular. Then, the pandemic hit.

“People were reaching out for a way to connect with their loved ones and their friends, and tell people that they miss them,” said Brown.

She was able to connect people with their friends and family in a time when they couldn’t see each other in person.

“I really love to reach out to small businesses, women-owned businesses, and include all of them in my boxes that which it not only showcases me, but it showcases them. I really love to find unique things that people can’t just go to Target and find and then build the whole box around unique, fun stuff.”

She wants the name of her company, OMG! Baskets, to really embody what people feel when they open the boxes or baskets.