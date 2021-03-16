Loyal to Local: Whimsical Dough

All dough is made using organic coconut oil.

ST. LOUIS — Teresa McMullen’s handcrafted playdough kits keep tiny hands busy and minds active.

“Whimsical Dough is hand made in small batches, and I just make five jars at a time in my own kitchen. All of our doughs are eco-friendly and nature-based, so I use all biodegradable glitter in my doughs. I scent them using 100% natural scented oils,” said McMullen.

The O’Fallon, Missouri mom of three started an Etsy shop called Whimsical Dough. All dough is made using organic coconut oil. Quality over quantity is the goal, and each one comes stamped with a rainbow.

Her playdough kits are recommended for ages 3 and up. There is a kit for the kid who loves dinosaurs, is obsessed with space, or can’t get enough unicorns.

Prices range from $19 to $35 depending on the size. You won’t find brightly colored dough or much plastic in her kits. It comes in glass jars with many natural materials for accessories, such as wood and gemstones.

With her background in early childhood, she knows the educational benefits of playdough. Through her studies, she learned how important sensory play is for kids in developing fine motor skills, communication skills, problem solving skills, as well as encouraging creativity.

“I was a kindergarten teacher for six years, and then, when I had my second, I decided to become a stay at home mom.”