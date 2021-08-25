Patty’s Cheesecakes: Honoring family legacies and spreading happiness

ST. LOUIS — Cheesecake is a sweet dessert combining a thick layer of a soft, fresh cheese with eggs and sugar.
Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson caught up with one St. Louis woman who struck gold with a family cheesecake recipe and started a business.
Pat Upchurch is the founder and head-baker of Patty’s Cheesecakes. She learned to cook from her chef dad, and the cheesecake recipe was given to her by her grandmother. She created Patty’s Cheesecakes to honor her grandmother’s and father’s legacies and to spread happiness.
Patty’s Cheesecakes is located at 3711 Market Street at the City Foundry and is open during City Foundry hours.
For more information, visit pattyscheesecakes.com.