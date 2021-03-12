Checking in on loved ones during the holidays

Prevent+Ed reminds you to do a buddy check every 5th of the month and during the holidays

ST. LOUIS — The 5th of the month means it is time for a buddy check – time to check in on someone you might be concerned about.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean caught up with Prevent+Ed to discuss this time of year and why it’s so important to reach out to loved ones during the holiday season.

The holidays can be joyful, but they can also be stressful and hard on some friends and family.

For more information, visit prevented.org.

