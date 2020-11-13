Show Me Show Down: Patriots vs. Ravens

Test your Ravens trivia knowledge!

BALTIMORE — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!

Question: The Baltimore Ravens are ONE of only TWO NFL teams that have this?

Answer: A marching band!

Baltimore’s Marching Ravens started as the Marching Colts Band in 1947.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.