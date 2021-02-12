Southwestern Illinois College’s Construction Management Technology Program

In 2022, the CMT Program will be on its 50th year

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The new year is quickly approaching, and maybe one of your resolutions is to go back to school or apply for the first time.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson learned that Southwestern Illinois College is welcoming new and returning students with open arms and encouraging people to check out one of the more prominent programs.

The Construction Management Technology Program takes approximately two years to complete. In 2022, the CMT Program will be on its 50th year, continuing its efforts on giving students a high-quality education.

Southwestern Illinois College is located at 2500 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville. For more information, visit SWIC.edu.

