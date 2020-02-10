Show Me Show Down: Eagles vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA — Tune in each week to see Spectrum's Show Me Show Down trivia question about one of the week's football match-up teams!
Question: What other team did the Philadelphia Eagles temporarily merge with during World War II?
Answer: The Pittsburgh Steelers!
The Steelers and Eagles joined forces in 1943 to become the Steagles! This Sunday you can watch the Eagles take on the 49ers right here on 5 On Your Side.
