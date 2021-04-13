St. Louis Jewish Book Festival holds Spring Popup starting this Sunday

Watch as authors are interviewed each evening about their book.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival Spring Popup starts this Sunday, April 18. It features four virtual presentations in four nights.

Watch as authors are interviewed each evening about their book.

On April 19, the women’s night panel takes place. It includes the author Hilary Levey Friedman who wrote Here She Is: The Complicated Reign of The Beauty Pageant in America.

Her mother is a former Miss America, which is one of the reasons she was inspired to write the book.

Friedman reveals the surprising ways pageants have been an empowering feminist tradition.

The Spring Virtual Pass, which grants access to all four presentations, is $36 per household. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting stljewishbookfestival.org.