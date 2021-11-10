Loyal to Local: Rootberry

Rootberry is a plant-based food line available to order online and at select Dierbergs Markets

ST. LOUIS — If you’re thinking about taking that step into a healthier eating lifestyle, there is a new option that has hit the market in the St. Louis area.

Rootberry is a healthy, plant-based food line that focuses on being delicious.

Here’s how it works: put in your order, have it delivered to your door, and enjoy! There are no subscriptions or plans required, and you can select your delivery day and time.

The food you order is ready-to-heat in the microwave or oven.

Rootberry is actually sold in stores now, too. The company has partnered with Dierbergs Markets and is available at over 20 locations around St. Louis.