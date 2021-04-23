Local father-daughter team starts business specializing in Kokedama

White Stable Farms specializes in custom made Kokedama, the artform of growing plants in a ball of soil covered in moss.

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A local father and daughter are the team behind White Stable Farms. Chris Mower makes the product, while Grace Mower handles the social media and marketing.

Their business specializes in custom made Kokedama, the artform of growing plants in a ball of soil covered in moss.

Their Kokedamas can be found at the Lake St. Louis Farmers Market or can be ordered online. The father daughter duo find they are introducing Kokedama to a lot of people in the St. Louis area.

Last year, White Stable Farms’ Kokedamas were a big hit for Mother’s Day. This year, if you order through Tuesday, April 27, they will give a portion of the proceeds to a charity. The options are Stray Rescue, Pedal the Cause and Sweet babies.

For more information and to order online, visit whitestablefarms.com. Enter the code for the charity of your choice in the coupon code box during checkout: STRAYRESCUE, PEDALTHECAUSE, AND SWEETBABIES.