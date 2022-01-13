Southwestern Illinois College Cannabis Industry Operations

SWIC is teaching students about potential career paths within the expanding Cannabis industry

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Over the last few weeks, Show Me St. Louis has been sharing the great programs that Southwestern Illinois College offers.

Photojournalist Kenney Koger visited the Belleville campus again to learn how SWIC is teaching students about potential career paths within the expanding Cannabis industry and what requirements may be necessary for different specializations.

Southwestern Illinois College is located at 2500 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, Illinois. For more information, visit SWIC.edu.

