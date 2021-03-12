Teddy Bear Christmas Land is celebrating 30 years

Each year, the Trevisano family uses their light display as an opportunity to raise money for the St. Patrick’s Center

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Teddy Bear Christmas Land is a private home in Crestwood decked out with lights and teddy bears, and the public is invited to view it every year.

No, the Griswolds don’t own this home. This Christmas light display can be found on Pardee Road and is put on by the Trevisanos.

Every year, the Trevisanos use it as an opportunity to raise money for the St. Patrick’s Center. People can drive by or walk up to the display and give a donation if they wish.

Last year, they raised $26,132.

After Jasper Trevisano lost his dad in the Vietnam War, his family moved in with his grandparents on The Hill. It was a small home with 10 family members and only one bathroom.

Even with a humble upbringing, he says Christmas was still magical thanks to the window displays at Famous Barr in Downtown St. Louis.

He remembers his mom taking the kids on a bus to visit Santa. Those memories stuck with him, and he knew he wanted to pay it forward and start a Christmas display of his own when he had kids. He even built his house in Crestwood with the display in mind.

Now, the family loves doing this for the community, providing something free for families to do – just like Famous Barr when he was young.

The house can be found off Pardee Rd. in Crestwood, Missouri at 9211 Laurel Hill Dr. Santa will be there this Saturday, December 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.