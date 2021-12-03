Photos: Check out these holiday light displays submitted with the 5 On Your Side app

ST. LOUIS — Tis' the season for holiday lights drives. You know, the ones where you hop in the car and check out those neighborhoods and houses known for their big light displays.
We asked you to show us how you were decorating your home this year. And St. Louis, you came through. We've compiled the photos you've submitted of your light displays into the photo gallery below.
From homes lit up with a certain color scheme to adding just a little bit more each year, there's a variety of decorations across the Bi-state. And with the warmer start to December, we might see even more lights shining bright as neighbors keep setting up their displays.
It's not too late to show off the decorations you worked so hard putting up this year. For instructions on how to submit your holiday lights photos, click here.
You can take a look at some of the submissions below or you can also check them out on your phone. To view the interactive map, follow these instructions.
Photos: Check out these holiday lights displays submitted through the 5 On Your Side app
