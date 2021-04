She offers jar candles, along with soy candles and wax melts that look and smell like cupcakes, parfaits, cookies, pastries and more.

ST. LOUIS — The Candle Bakery was inspired by owner Tiffany Greenlee’s love for candles and sweets, trinkets, and the color pink.

Check out the full Candle Bakery collection on thecandlebakery.com.