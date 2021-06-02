Wellness Wednesday: The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis

More than 80% of their patients are able to return home.

ST. LOUIS — The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis is a specialized acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital. It has five specialty certifications from Joint Commission in treating patients with wounds, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputees and stroke.

The institute is also CARF accredited and an affiliation of BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health. It also works with Washington University School of Medicine’s Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Division.

The goal for patients entering a tailored rehabilitation program is to allow them to return to their prior level of independent functioning. More than 80% of their patients are able to return home.

The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis treats over 2,500 patients each year. For more information, call (314) 658-3800 or visit rehabinstitutestl.com.

