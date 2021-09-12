The Respiratory Care Program at Southwestern Illinois College

There is a nationwide shortage of respiratory therapists

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Southwestern Illinois College students are learning how to help patients breathe easier in The Respiratory Care Program.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson visited the campus to learn more about the program and why the college is pushing for more people to apply.

There is a big demand for respiratory therapists throughout the country.

Southwestern Illinois College is located at 2500 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, Illinois.

For more information, visit SWIC.edu.

