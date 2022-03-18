Tony’s celebrates 75 years

Tony's celebrates this big anniversary in a new space

ST. LOUIS — As you may have heard, KSDK is celebrating 75 years. Well, there is another place in St. Louis that recently celebrated 75 years, as well: Tony’s.

The gold standard of fine dining in St. Louis is Tony’s – celebrating a big anniversary in their new space.

With numerous awards under their belt and a strong reputation for fine dining, that isn’t why they do what they do. Their number one priority is the guests who walk through the door.

The star of the show is the food. For example, there is a filet mignon of swordfish.