Treats Unleashed is your Howl-iday Headquarters

ST. LOUIS — Don’t forget gifts for you four-legged friends this holiday season! Treats Unleashed is a local company and your howl-iday headquarters where you can find personalized gifts for every pet and pet owner on your list. Owner Teresa Miller is here to tell us more.

Teresa shares with us that Treats Unleashed has in-store and online Daily December Specials. Every day in December leading up to Christmas they will have a special product or set of products on sale. Deals will cover everything from toys to treats to food and more. All of the deals are online at treats-unleashed.com.

Dana mentions that she was recently in one of their stores and she was impressed by how seriously Treats Unleashed is taking safety. Teresa says they are doing everything they can to be safe like wearing masks, cleaning surfaces, limiting occupancy, and providing as many curbside delivery and pickup options as possible. You can even call in to get your order ready for contactless pickup.

As always Treats Unleashed has several baked goods for you pet to choose from. They have their signature big bones, cat treats, Christmas cookies, and more.

You can also check out the Giving Tree with ideas for gifts for pets in two local St. Louis shelters. Items will go to Five Acres Animal Shelter and Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Just buy something in the store, put it under the tree, and Treats Unleashed will deliver it the day after Christmas.

Find Daily December Specials and more online at treats-unleashed.com.

