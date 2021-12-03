Project 5 Community Spotlight: Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Show Me St. Louis checked in with KSDK’s Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more about this nonprofit.

ST. LOUIS — There is so much good in the St. Louis area, and a lot of it is created by the incredible nonprofits here.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is on a mission to empower African Americans and others in the area to secure economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights.

The organization provides ladders out of poverty through partnerships, community leaders, and institutions. It offers several programs and opportunities for those in need.

The Urban League’s Head Start Program provides services to low income children and families.

For more information on the Head Start and Early Head Start Program, visit ulstl.com.