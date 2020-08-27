How to improve your child’s posture while virtual learning

Dr. Vidan is here to show us how our kids could be hurting their backs while at the computer.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — There is a lot on parents’ minds right now, especially with virtual school starting up. One thing that can get overlooked is how kids are sitting at the computer. They could be hurting their backs, but there is an easy fix! All you need is a box. Here is more from Vidan Family Chiropractic in Brentwood.

Dr. Alex Vidan from Vidan Family Chiropractic is here to show us the best virtual learning setup from a chiropractor’s perspective. First, Dr. Vidan has his son demonstrate what not to do while looking down and being hunched over at the computer. All you need to do to change this is put the computer on top of the box, forcing him to sit up. Now, the keyboard is too high though, so Dr. Vidan recommends a secondary keyboard to place on your lap.

These steps promote better posture. Dr. Vidan also says you do not want to slouch on the couch. The kitchen table or a desk is really the best place to be. It also is important to get up and move in between classes.

Vidan Family Chiropractic is located at 2230 S. Brentwood Blvd. You can find out more by calling 314-678-9355 or visit drvidan.com. Also be sure to find them on Facebook and Instagram.

