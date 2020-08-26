Recipe of the Day: Six Mile Bridge Pork Burger

ST. LOUIS —
Six Mile Bridge Pork Burger
INGREDIENTS:
1 ea English muffin
6 oz Oak Meadow Farm’s ground pork
2 oz shredded Provel cheese
1 oz of cabbage, shaved thin
½ oz lime, juice
1 tsp oil
1 Tbsp Irish Red Ale mustard*
DIRECTIONS:
- Toast English muffin on a griddle or large sauté pan.
- Separate the pork into two and roll into balls.
- Remove toasted English muffin from pan and put pork into the pan and gentle press down forming a patty. Cook for 2 minutes and flip over pressing down into a larger patty. Cook for additional 2 minutes.
- Place shredded cheese on top of pork patties.
- Toss cabbage, lime juice, and oil together to create slaw.
- Compose the burger by placing patties, slaw and mustard on top.
Six Mile Bridge Irish Red Ale Mustard
INGREDIENTS:
½ c roasted garlic
1 c apple cider vinegar
2 Tbsp brown sugar
½ c Six Mile Bridge Irish Red Ale
2 c Dijon mustard
1 c yellow mustard
1 pinch salt
1 tsp pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Process all ingredients in food processor covered except beer.
- Once rest of ingredients are finely ground, add in beer.
Learn more about Six Mile Bridge Beer: sixmilebridgebeer.com