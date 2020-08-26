x
Recipe of the Day: Six Mile Bridge Pork Burger

Six Mile Bridge shares its pork burger recipe.

ST. LOUIS —

Six Mile Bridge Pork Burger

INGREDIENTS:

1 ea English muffin

6 oz Oak Meadow Farm’s ground pork

2 oz shredded Provel cheese

1 oz of cabbage, shaved thin

½ oz lime, juice

1 tsp oil

1 Tbsp Irish Red Ale mustard*

DIRECTIONS:

  • Toast English muffin on a griddle or large sauté pan.
  • Separate the pork into two and roll into balls.
  • Remove toasted English muffin from pan and put pork into the pan and gentle press down forming a patty. Cook for 2 minutes and flip over pressing down into a larger patty. Cook for additional 2 minutes.
  • Place shredded cheese on top of pork patties.
  • Toss cabbage, lime juice, and oil together to create slaw.
  • Compose the burger by placing patties, slaw and mustard on top.

Six Mile Bridge Irish Red Ale Mustard

INGREDIENTS:

½ c roasted garlic

1 c apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp brown sugar

½ c Six Mile Bridge Irish Red Ale

2 c Dijon mustard

1 c yellow mustard

1 pinch salt

1 tsp pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  • Process all ingredients in food processor covered except beer.
  • Once rest of ingredients are finely ground, add in beer.

Learn more about Six Mile Bridge Beer: sixmilebridgebeer.com

