Trending holiday destinations from Vrbo

You can enter for a chance to win a trip of your own with Vrbo using #VrboTurns25.

MISSOURI, USA — Holiday travel sure looks different this year thanks to the pandemic, but it’s not all bad news. Vrbo’s Melanie Fish is here to show us some trending destinations that you might want to consider.

Melanie says that families are looking for private accommodations off the beaten path on Vrbo. There are some mountain destinations for winter that are getting more attention than they ever have before. Melanie mentions the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Gatlinburg Tennessee, New Mexico, and Flagstaff Arizona.

Vrbo can help plan your fall and winter getaways Give yourself a change of scenery by booking a trip with VRBO. MISSOURI, USA - One of the many things the pandemic has changed is the way we are all traveling. More and more people are booking private homes through Vrbo.

One word of caution is that there is a lot of demand all fall and all winter. Vrbo is celebrating 25 years of helping families getaway to reconnect. If you want to celebrate too by winning a stay in an iconic vacation home, just post a throwback photo on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #VrboTurns25. Learn more at Vrbo.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.