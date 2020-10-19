The St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, October 24th!

Alzheimer’s is anything but a walk in the park but raising money and awareness in fighting the disease can be just that easy.

ST. LOUIS — This Saturday is the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Courtney talked with some of the people walking this year about why it is so important to be a part of the event. This year it is easier than ever to participate.

No matter how small your steps, or how many legs you need to take them, you can make your walk count at this weekend’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. All you have to do is open the door and go walk to raise awareness and hopefully raise some funds!

Yvette Burke walks several miles every day with her Dalmatian Benny and her friend and co-worker Tracy. The walk she is taking this Saturday is different than the rest. She says that there won’t be a day that she will not walk, and she is inspired by her husband’s grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s, her Aunt who passed away from Alzheimer’s, and now her mother is living with it mid-stage.

Alzheimer’s affects thousands of people here in the bistate alone. The African American community is heavily affected by Alzheimer’s. Tracy Darrington hopes to raise awareness in the black community as to what the disease does, what the treatments are, and where they are in the research. Tracy's grandmother had Alzheimer’s when she passed from congestive heart failure, and Tracy says that she could not remember the beautiful memories that she helped create.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere this year! It can be in a park, your neighborhood, or anywhere you like! While this year’s virtual walk will be unlike years past, the mission is more important than ever.

To sign up, visit act.alz.org/stl. You can also make a donation there and find more information on the walk. If you would like to find a team to join, visit facebook.com/alzgreatermo.

