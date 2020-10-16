The Glennon Card is back!

The Glennon Card allows shoppers to give back and get great deals at the same time.

ST. LOUIS — Can you believe we are already talking about holiday shopping? The Glennon Card starts today! That means you can get your holiday shopping done earlier and save some money at the same time. You will get 20% off at more than 250 businesses including Kendra Scott!

The card is $60 dollars, and it lasts through October 25. 100% of your card purchase will benefit patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Learn more at glennoncard.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.