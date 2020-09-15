First Book gifts books to teachers with Wishes for Books program

Title 1 teachers can enter for a chance to win books for their classrooms this fall.

ST. LOUIS — The pandemic is providing numerous challenges for teachers and parents who are doing their best to help children continue to learn, especially for at risk youth in underserved communities. Now, a special program called Wishes for Books is here to help! The nonprofit First Book is partnering with the My Wish for U.S. digital platform and American Heritage Chocolate to give thousands of books to classrooms. Kisha Dimbo from First Book is here to explain just how important reading is, especially now, and how local teachers can get free books.

Kisha tells us that Wishes for Books is a collaborative initiative of American Heritage Chocolate, mywishforus.com and First Book. Through this program, 20,000 books will be gifted to 1,000 Title 1 teachers who are teachers serving kids in need. My Wish for U.S. is a website that was developed to allow people, especially kids and teachers, to enter their wish for the future of America and to see wishes that other people have given. Through this program, Title 1 teachers can go to this website, go to the about page, and enter their wish for their classroom’s future. That is when they can enter the book giveaway through September 21st. Later in the fall 1,000 teachers will be chosen to receive these books!

Kisha says that First Book has found that there are a lot of low-income communities where books are pretty scarce. This is something that has been proven to tie to educational attainment. The goal is to enable these kids to get access to a nice selection of books through their teachers that then gives them access to new worlds and information.

American Heritage Chocolate was founded to bring the story of chocolate into the story of the American journey. So, American Heritage Chocolate has a great commitment to education, and they are using chocolate as their vehicle. First Book has partnered with them not only because they share the same passion, but together they can make a difference in education for kids in need.

Learn more and enter at mywishforus.com, Americanheritagechocolate.com can tell you all about the history of chocolate, and firstbook.org can tell you more about how they support kids in need.

