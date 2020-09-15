A great way for the whole family to enjoy pizza night | Introducing J. Arcobasso's Pizza Kits

There is a new way to enjoy the delicious food behind the Arcobasso name with J. Arcobasso’s Build-Your-Own Pizza Kits.

ST. LOUIS — The Arcobasso family name has been in the restaurant industry for over 40 years. Now, there is a new way to enjoy the delicious food behind the Arcobasso name with J. Arcobasso’s Build-Your-Own Pizza Kits.

The kits include a doughball (12” pizza), homemade sauce and mixed cheeses. You can be creative with adding your own toppings.

There is no dairy in the dough, so the family recommends leaving it out on the counter top throughout the day if you plan to have it for lunch or even dinner that night.

Here are the places you can currently find the pizza kits:

You can message J. Arcobasso’s Pizza Co. on Facebook or text (573) 286-0005 to place an order.

For more information about the pizza kits, visit jarcobassospizzaco.com.