Rise Up for Heroes: Angie Davis

5 On Your Side is saluting men and women performing critical jobs during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side wants to rise up for heroes!

We want to recognize men and women who don't often get the spotlight but are the backbone to vital organizations in St. Louis.

On March 17, the Today in St. Louis crew honored Angie Davis. Davis works the front desk at a youth shelter in St. Louis called Covenant House Missouri.

Closing down or working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic is not an option for Davis. She shows up every day to help others.

Covenant House Missouri said Davis is the heartbeat of the organization and there's not a role that's too big or too small.